Delivery Conspiracy: Fake Robbery Unveiled in Ghaziabad

In a bizarre turn of events, a 24-year-old delivery person named Sonu Kumar has been arrested along with his siblings for allegedly faking a robbery in a desperate bid to repay a loan. The arrest follows a meticulous investigation that included reviewing CCTV footage and tracking down the vehicle used in the staged crime.

The incident occurred on June 23 when Sonu, employed by an e-commerce company, reported being robbed at gunpoint at Shaheen Bagh. However, discrepancies in the details and subsequent investigations led police to unearth the staged nature of the crime.

Authorities revealed that Sonu planned the fake robbery with his brother Jai Kumar and cousin Vikas. The trio orchestrated the scheme to repay a Rs 50,000 loan Sonu had taken to purchase a motorcycle. All three accused, who have no prior criminal records, are now under arrest, and further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)