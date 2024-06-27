Delivery Conspiracy: Fake Robbery Unveiled in Ghaziabad
Sonu Kumar, a 24-year-old delivery person, was arrested along with his siblings for staging a fake robbery to repay a loan. The police cracked the case using CCTV footage and traced the vehicle to Sonu's brother, leading to the arrest of all involved.
- Country:
- India
In a bizarre turn of events, a 24-year-old delivery person named Sonu Kumar has been arrested along with his siblings for allegedly faking a robbery in a desperate bid to repay a loan. The arrest follows a meticulous investigation that included reviewing CCTV footage and tracking down the vehicle used in the staged crime.
The incident occurred on June 23 when Sonu, employed by an e-commerce company, reported being robbed at gunpoint at Shaheen Bagh. However, discrepancies in the details and subsequent investigations led police to unearth the staged nature of the crime.
Authorities revealed that Sonu planned the fake robbery with his brother Jai Kumar and cousin Vikas. The trio orchestrated the scheme to repay a Rs 50,000 loan Sonu had taken to purchase a motorcycle. All three accused, who have no prior criminal records, are now under arrest, and further investigations are underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Denies Bail to Trio for 'Vision-2047' Conspiracy
Pappu Yadav Granted Bail in Extortion Case Amidst Conspiracy Claims
Delhi water crisis: AAP accuses BJP of hatching conspiracy; BJP says Kejriwal govt negligent
"Congress engaged in hatching conspiracy": BJP slams arrest warrant against Yediyurappa
"Conspiracy against our leader": Basavaraj Bommai on POCSO case against BS Yediyurappa