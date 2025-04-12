NIA Intensifies Probe into 2008 Mumbai Attacks Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by interrogating Tahawwur Hussain Rana for the second day. This move aims to expose the broader network involved in the heinous act.

Sources reveal that Rana's interrogation is based on crucial leads, including numerous communications with co-conspirator David Coleman Headley. Additionally, a key contact in Dubai, believed to have inside knowledge of the attack plans, is also under scrutiny.

Rana, extradited from the US, is suspected of having connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror group LeT, which orchestrated the attacks, killing 166 people. The NIA is hopeful that detailed questioning will shed light on the complete conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)