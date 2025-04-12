Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Probe into 2008 Mumbai Attacks Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been interrogating Tahawwur Hussain Rana to uncover the broader conspiracy behind the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. The agency aims to identify Rana's specific role and affiliations, especially his connections with David Coleman Headley. Additionally, investigations involve Rana's interactions with a Dubai-based contact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:29 IST
NIA Intensifies Probe into 2008 Mumbai Attacks Conspiracy
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by interrogating Tahawwur Hussain Rana for the second day. This move aims to expose the broader network involved in the heinous act.

Sources reveal that Rana's interrogation is based on crucial leads, including numerous communications with co-conspirator David Coleman Headley. Additionally, a key contact in Dubai, believed to have inside knowledge of the attack plans, is also under scrutiny.

Rana, extradited from the US, is suspected of having connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror group LeT, which orchestrated the attacks, killing 166 people. The NIA is hopeful that detailed questioning will shed light on the complete conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025