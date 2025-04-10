Congress Shake-Up: Yadav Claims Conspiracy Behind Ouster
Ajay Singh Yadav, former Haryana Congress leader, alleges a conspiracy after being replaced as AICC OBC cell chairman by Anil Jaihind. Despite feeling humiliated, Yadav acknowledges his political challenges and previous resignations. He promises to further discuss his position in an upcoming press conference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising political shift, the Congress party has replaced Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as the chairman of the AICC OBC cell with Anil Jaihind, a social activist from Bihar.
The announcement, made on Thursday, has led to allegations of conspiracy by the outgoing chairman. Yadav, a veteran politician with a four-decade-long career, claims his removal was orchestrated to humiliate him.
Despite prior resignations and support for party leadership, Yadav's removal marks another turn in his tumultuous political journey. He has announced a press conference to elaborate on his stance regarding the recent developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament Silence: Rahul Gandhi's Voice Stifled Again
KMF to Launch 'Nandini' Milk in Haryana Expanding Northern India Presence
Eid-ul-Fitr in Haryana: Restricted, Not Gazetted
Controversy Over Restricted Eid-ul-Fitr Holiday in Haryana
Opposition Parties Protest Rahul Gandhi's Silencing in Lok Sabha