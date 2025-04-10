Left Menu

Congress Shake-Up: Yadav Claims Conspiracy Behind Ouster

Ajay Singh Yadav, former Haryana Congress leader, alleges a conspiracy after being replaced as AICC OBC cell chairman by Anil Jaihind.

Ajay Singh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political shift, the Congress party has replaced Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as the chairman of the AICC OBC cell with Anil Jaihind, a social activist from Bihar.

The announcement, made on Thursday, has led to allegations of conspiracy by the outgoing chairman. Yadav, a veteran politician with a four-decade-long career, claims his removal was orchestrated to humiliate him.

Despite prior resignations and support for party leadership, Yadav's removal marks another turn in his tumultuous political journey. He has announced a press conference to elaborate on his stance regarding the recent developments.

