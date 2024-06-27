Left Menu

Assam Grapples with Translation Delays Amid New Legal Reforms

As new criminal laws are set to be implemented nationwide from Monday, necessary Assamese translations for Assam's police and legal community remain unavailable. Concerns have been raised about the delay, although authorities assert that translation is ongoing and initial implementation will not be hindered.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:36 IST
As new criminal laws are set to be implemented nationwide from Monday, the necessary Assamese translations for Assam's police force and legal community remain unavailable, sparking concerns about potential delays.

These new laws, which will replace colonial-era legislations, are currently being translated into Assamese, a senior police officer disclosed on Thursday.

''The translation of the new laws into Assamese is a concern. We have not yet received any communication from the government regarding this,'' senior advocate Santanu Borthakur commented.

Another police officer mentioned that the translation is underway and being handled by relevant government authorities. ''As far as I know, translation is in progress and should be completed soon,'' the officer stated.

Amid these concerns, another official noted that the absence of Assamese translation should not hinder the initial implementation of the new laws.

Earlier, DGP GP Singh had assured that the police force is fully prepared to implement the new laws, effective nationwide from July 1. Over the past three years, training sessions for police officials, public prosecutors, and judicial officers have been ongoing to prepare for these changes.

Starting July 1, the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (NSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will replace the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

