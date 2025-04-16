Left Menu

Mizoram and Assam Set to Address Colonial-Era Border Dispute

A delegation from Mizoram will meet Assam officials in Guwahati to resolve a longstanding boundary dispute dating back to colonial-era demarcations in 1875 and 1933. The discussions, led by respective secretaries, aim to set groundwork for future ministerial talks addressing overlapping border claims between the two northeastern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:34 IST
Mizoram and Assam Set to Address Colonial-Era Border Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-member delegation from Mizoram is gearing up to travel to Guwahati on April 24 for a crucial meeting with Assam officials aimed at resolving their protracted boundary dispute, a senior Mizoram official confirmed Wednesday. The talks will be steered by Mizoram's Home Secretary Vanlalmawia, while Assam's contingent is anticipated to be led by a principal secretary or secretary from the Border Protection and Development Department.

The Guwahati meeting, scheduled for April 25, seeks to lay the groundwork and establish the modalities for subsequent ministerial discussions. Crucially, it will address the technical elements surrounding the disputed border, a conversation that was last broached in a ministerial forum in Aizawl on August 9 of the previous year.

Three districts from Mizoram—Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit—share a 164.6-km stretch with Assam's Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts. The conflict, rooted in colonial demarcations of 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation and a 1933 map, leaves both states claiming overlapping regions without completed on-ground demarcation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025