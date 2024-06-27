Distant Relative Sentenced to 22 Years for Jharkhand Rape

In a significant ruling, a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has sentenced a man to 22 years in jail for raping a young girl. The perpetrator, identified as a distant relative of the victim, exploited his regular visits to her house to commit the heinous act.

The incident occurred on October 11, 2022, when the girl was asleep in her room. The prosecution stated that the man took advantage of her vulnerable state to carry out the assault. The court of additional district and sessions judge found the man guilty under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Alongside the prison term, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, reinforcing the stern stance against such criminal activities.

