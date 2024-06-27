Left Menu

Distant Relative Sentenced to 22 Years for Jharkhand Rape

A man in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district received a 22-year prison sentence for raping a girl. The man, a distant relative of the victim, committed the crime during a visit to her home. The court also imposed a Rs 15,000 fine on him under the POCSO Act.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:01 IST
In a significant ruling, a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has sentenced a man to 22 years in jail for raping a young girl. The perpetrator, identified as a distant relative of the victim, exploited his regular visits to her house to commit the heinous act.

The incident occurred on October 11, 2022, when the girl was asleep in her room. The prosecution stated that the man took advantage of her vulnerable state to carry out the assault. The court of additional district and sessions judge found the man guilty under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Alongside the prison term, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, reinforcing the stern stance against such criminal activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

