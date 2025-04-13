West Bengal Teachers Demand Justice After Supreme Court Ruling
In the wake of a Supreme Court order, over 25,000 teachers in West Bengal have lost their jobs due to irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. Affected teachers are broadening their protest to Delhi, demanding justice from the West Bengal government and the School Service Commission.
- Country:
- India
Following a recent judgment by the Supreme Court, a large number of teachers in West Bengal are grappling with unemployment, a consequence of the irregularities found in the 2016 recruitment process.
Despite being 'deserving,' over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff from state-sponsored schools have lost their jobs. The educators, who are scrutinizing their next moves, plan to expand their protest from within West Bengal to the national capital, Delhi.
The teachers are urging the West Bengal government and the School Service Commission (SSC) to implement measures that differentiate between those employed through legitimate means and those who were not. As opinions are gathered from various stakeholders, rallies are being organized to advocate for transparency and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- teachers
- protest
- Supreme Court
- job loss
- SSC
- Delhi
- justice
- recruitment
- corruption
ALSO READ
Crime Wave in Delhi: Man Shot Dead and Woman's Body Found
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Blessings at Jagannath Temple
Delhi Court Grants Six-Day Custody of Alleged Gang Leader in Organized Crime Probe
Delhi Ministers Tackle Highway Dust and Water Supply Challenges
BJP MP Accuses AAP of 'Looting' Delhi Amid FIR Proceedings