West Bengal Teachers Demand Justice After Supreme Court Ruling

In the wake of a Supreme Court order, over 25,000 teachers in West Bengal have lost their jobs due to irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. Affected teachers are broadening their protest to Delhi, demanding justice from the West Bengal government and the School Service Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Following a recent judgment by the Supreme Court, a large number of teachers in West Bengal are grappling with unemployment, a consequence of the irregularities found in the 2016 recruitment process.

Despite being 'deserving,' over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff from state-sponsored schools have lost their jobs. The educators, who are scrutinizing their next moves, plan to expand their protest from within West Bengal to the national capital, Delhi.

The teachers are urging the West Bengal government and the School Service Commission (SSC) to implement measures that differentiate between those employed through legitimate means and those who were not. As opinions are gathered from various stakeholders, rallies are being organized to advocate for transparency and justice.

