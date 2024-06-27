Young Woman's Tragic Death Sparks Dowry Death Allegations

In a tragic incident, 24-year-old Priyanka Yadav was found hanging at her residence on Thursday. Her father has alleged dowry-related foul play, claiming her husband and in-laws were responsible for her death.

The incident unfolded in the Chitbadgaon area, where Priyanka's body was taken into custody by the police for postmortem examination.

Vijay Shankar Yadav, the father of the deceased, lodged a formal complaint against the in-laws, accusing them of persistent harassment over dowry, leading to Priyanka's untimely demise. Additional Superintendent of Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, stated that investigations are currently underway to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)