Young Woman's Tragic Death Sparks Dowry Death Allegations

Priyanka Yadav, a 24-year-old woman, was found hanging at her residence. Her father alleges that she was killed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The police have taken her body for postmortem and investigations are ongoing, with complaints lodged against her husband and in-laws.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, 24-year-old Priyanka Yadav was found hanging at her residence on Thursday. Her father has alleged dowry-related foul play, claiming her husband and in-laws were responsible for her death.

The incident unfolded in the Chitbadgaon area, where Priyanka's body was taken into custody by the police for postmortem examination.

Vijay Shankar Yadav, the father of the deceased, lodged a formal complaint against the in-laws, accusing them of persistent harassment over dowry, leading to Priyanka's untimely demise. Additional Superintendent of Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, stated that investigations are currently underway to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

