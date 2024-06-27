Young Woman's Tragic Death Sparks Dowry Death Allegations
Priyanka Yadav, a 24-year-old woman, was found hanging at her residence. Her father alleges that she was killed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. The police have taken her body for postmortem and investigations are ongoing, with complaints lodged against her husband and in-laws.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, 24-year-old Priyanka Yadav was found hanging at her residence on Thursday. Her father has alleged dowry-related foul play, claiming her husband and in-laws were responsible for her death.
The incident unfolded in the Chitbadgaon area, where Priyanka's body was taken into custody by the police for postmortem examination.
Vijay Shankar Yadav, the father of the deceased, lodged a formal complaint against the in-laws, accusing them of persistent harassment over dowry, leading to Priyanka's untimely demise. Additional Superintendent of Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, stated that investigations are currently underway to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dowry
- death
- allegation
- tragedy
- investigation
- police
- postmortem
- Priyanka
- Yadav
- family
ALSO READ
Pune Porsche crash: Police prepare crash impact analysis report with Army forensic expert's help
Chandigarh police, NCB organise walkathon at Sukhna Lake to spread awareness about drug abuse
Delhi Police solve murder case of senior citizen, arrest one
Salman Khan Statement Recorded by Mumbai Police After Galaxy Apartments Firing
Tripura police seizes illicit 'Eskuf' cough syrup in Rangutia area