Houthis Target Vessel SEAJOY in Red Sea Amid Solidarity Attacks

Yemen's Houthis targeted "vessel SEAJOY" in the Red Sea with a drone boat and a number of missiles and drones, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen, has staged attacks on ships in the waters off the country for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

