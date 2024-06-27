Houthis Target Vessel SEAJOY in Red Sea Amid Solidarity Attacks
Yemen's Houthis targeted the vessel SEAJOY in the Red Sea with a drone boat, missiles, and drones, according to their military spokesman Yahya Saree. The Iran-aligned group, controlling the populous parts of Yemen, has staged attacks on ships recently as a show of solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.
Yemen's Houthis targeted "vessel SEAJOY" in the Red Sea with a drone boat and a number of missiles and drones, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Thursday.
The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen, has staged attacks on ships in the waters off the country for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.
