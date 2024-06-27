Left Menu

Bihar Police Arrests Four in Constable Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police arrested four individuals in connection with the recent constable recruitment examination paper leak. The case has prompted the cancellation of the exam scheduled on October 1, 2023. Over 150 people have been arrested in similar cases, describing wider implications for public sector recruitment processes.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:43 IST
Bihar Police Arrests Four in Constable Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has apprehended four individuals in connection with the recent constable recruitment exam question paper leak. Among those arrested are three from West Bengal and one from Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the interstate ramifications of the scandal.

Notably, the canceled exam aimed to fill 21,391 vacancies across various wings of the state police and involved over 18 lakh aspirants. The implicated firm, Caltex Multiventure Pvt Ltd, previously entrusted with printing and supplying the question papers, was found to be a one-room shell operation, further complicating the case.

Further investigations have unearthed a network of irregularities involving the transfer, storage, and distribution of the question papers, leading to multiple other arrests. This incident adds to a troubling pattern of question paper leaks affecting multiple state and national recruitment exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024