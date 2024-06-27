Bihar Police Arrests Four in Constable Exam Paper Leak Scandal

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has apprehended four individuals in connection with the recent constable recruitment exam question paper leak. Among those arrested are three from West Bengal and one from Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the interstate ramifications of the scandal.

Notably, the canceled exam aimed to fill 21,391 vacancies across various wings of the state police and involved over 18 lakh aspirants. The implicated firm, Caltex Multiventure Pvt Ltd, previously entrusted with printing and supplying the question papers, was found to be a one-room shell operation, further complicating the case.

Further investigations have unearthed a network of irregularities involving the transfer, storage, and distribution of the question papers, leading to multiple other arrests. This incident adds to a troubling pattern of question paper leaks affecting multiple state and national recruitment exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)