Bihar Constable Exam Scandal: EOU Nabs Four in Major Question Paper Leak

In a significant development, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has apprehended four individuals, three of whom are from West Bengal, in connection with the October 1, 2023 constable recruitment examination question paper leak. This breach prompted the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) to annul the exam just two days later.

The suspects, identified as Kaushik Kumar Kar and Sanjay Das from North 24 Parganas, Suman Biswas from Kolkata, and Saurabh Bandhopadhay of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, were detained on Thursday. Notably, this is not the first such arrest related to exam paper leaks in Bihar. Earlier in June, EOU had arrested three individuals linked to the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang, who are already alleged to have been involved in other recruitment exam scams.

Investigations revealed that Kar's firm, Caltex Multiventure Pvt Ltd, tasked with printing the exam papers, was a shell entity. The question papers were mishandled, deviating from standard procedures, and illicitly distributed to candidates. The leak severely compromised the integrity of the examination process, leading to mass arrests and an ongoing inquiry.

