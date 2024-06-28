Left Menu

Bihar Constable Exam Scandal: EOU Nabs Four in Major Question Paper Leak

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police arrested four individuals, including three from West Bengal, for their involvement in the Bihar constable recruitment exam paper leak. The case led to the exam's cancellation and unearthed a web of illegal activities linked to previous recruitment tests. Investigations continue.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:58 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a significant development, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has apprehended four individuals, three of whom are from West Bengal, in connection with the October 1, 2023 constable recruitment examination question paper leak. This breach prompted the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) to annul the exam just two days later.

The suspects, identified as Kaushik Kumar Kar and Sanjay Das from North 24 Parganas, Suman Biswas from Kolkata, and Saurabh Bandhopadhay of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, were detained on Thursday. Notably, this is not the first such arrest related to exam paper leaks in Bihar. Earlier in June, EOU had arrested three individuals linked to the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang, who are already alleged to have been involved in other recruitment exam scams.

Investigations revealed that Kar's firm, Caltex Multiventure Pvt Ltd, tasked with printing the exam papers, was a shell entity. The question papers were mishandled, deviating from standard procedures, and illicitly distributed to candidates. The leak severely compromised the integrity of the examination process, leading to mass arrests and an ongoing inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

