World Bank Approves $600 Million for Türkiye to Bolster Flood and Drought Resilience

The World Bank Board today approved $600 million in financing to support Türkiye’s efforts to protect people and strengthen resilience against floods and drought, which are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change.

The Türkiye Flood and Drought Management Project aims to increase flood control for people living in flood-prone areas, enhance farmers’ drought-monitoring capacity, and strengthen the country's institutional capacity for flood and drought risk management.

The flood control component will directly benefit over 150,000 people living in seven river basins that are highly prone to flooding. Additionally, 10,000 farmers will receive vital drought monitoring data, including real-time information, to help them better manage water stress.

Floods, which now account for almost 30% of all natural disasters in the country, have been causing extensive economic damage and loss of life. Drought is another significant challenge, particularly for Türkiye, the world’s 9th largest producer of agricultural products.

“Türkiye is increasingly recognizing the importance of taking action on climate change. The World Bank is delighted to support Türkiye in its wide-ranging efforts to build resilience against climate-related risks to protect people and the economy as well as achieve the country’s target of becoming carbon neutral by 2053,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Türkiye.

The Türkiye Flood and Drought Management Project will address climate-related challenges by supporting:

Construction and rehabilitation of flood control infrastructure and piloting nature-based solutions in seven river basins: North Aegean, East Black Sea, Kizilirmak, Buyuk Menderes, West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, and West Black Sea.

Improvement and expansion of flood monitoring, forecasting, and warning systems across the country.

Real-time agricultural drought monitoring piloted in the Ceyhan basin, with plans for expansion to other areas. This includes installing meteorological and soil moisture monitoring stations and utilizing other off-farm data sources to optimize irrigation water usage and enhance drought resilience. Drought monitoring maps will help farmers improve water use efficiency, crop diversification, and irrigation efficiency.

Capacity development, institutional strengthening, and improved coordination among various relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

“Flood and drought management is a priority area for Türkiye, and this project focuses on outcomes that will increase climate resilience to these natural disasters, which are occurring with increasing frequency and intensity,” said Canan Yıldız Uz, one of the World Bank Project Team Leaders.

The World Bank remains an important and reliable partner for Türkiye in disaster risk management, municipal infrastructure, water resources management, housing, and health. Other World Bank-financed projects currently underway include the Türkiye Earthquake, Floods and Wildfires Emergency Reconstruction Project, the Climate and Disaster Resilient Cities Project, the Disaster Risk Management in Schools Project, the Seismic Resilience and Energy Efficiency Project, and the Health Systems Strengthening and Support Project, as well as the Irrigation Modernization Project and the Water Circularity and Efficiency Improvement Project.