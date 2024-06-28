Left Menu

Rising ISIS Threat in Southeast Asia Raises Security Concerns for Singapore

Singapore's Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam highlighted the growing influence of ISIS ideology in Southeast Asia and its implications for regional security. Recent arrests in Malaysia accentuate the persistent threat. Shanmugam emphasized Singapore's proactive approach and the need for vigilance among citizens to prevent potential terrorist attacks.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:32 IST
Rising ISIS Threat in Southeast Asia Raises Security Concerns for Singapore
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam has sounded an alarm over the persistent influence of ISIS ideology in Southeast Asia, driven by a virtual network of supporters. This warning comes in the wake of recent arrests in Malaysia that underline the ongoing threat.

According to The Straits Times, Minister Shanmugam stressed the need for vigilance among Singaporeans to detect and report suspicious activities, underscoring the authorities' commitment to prevent terrorist attacks.

The recent arrests in Malaysia, which included suspects from varied backgrounds, revealed plots against key Malaysian leaders, further highlighting the gravity of the ISIS threat in the region. Shanmugam reiterated Singapore's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, emphasizing proactive measures to mitigate risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024