Left Menu

Missile Onslaught in Red Sea Targets Crucial Shipping Routes

A ship in the Red Sea faced multiple missile attacks likely launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Five missiles landed near the vessel but caused no damage. The Houthis have targeted over 60 vessels, linking their strikes to Israel, the US, and Britain, though many ships had no such ties.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:34 IST
Missile Onslaught in Red Sea Targets Crucial Shipping Routes
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A ship navigating the Red Sea came under repeated missile fire on Friday, in what authorities suspect was an attack orchestrated by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKTMO) center reported that five missiles landed near the vessel off the rebel-controlled port of Hodeida, without causing damage.

While the Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility, it often takes hours or days before they acknowledge such assaults. Historically, the Houthis have targeted over 60 vessels using missiles and drones, resulting in four sailor fatalities and the loss of three ships since November. These attacks, the Houthis argue, are aimed at ships connected to Israel, the United States, or Britain, although many affected vessels had no ties to these nations.

The US military's Central Command confirmed the destruction of a Houthi radar site. Wednesday saw another suspected Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden, and a subsequent Houthi assault was reported on Thursday in the Red Sea. Despite these claims, the rebels' operations have often targeted unrelated maritime traffic, escalating tensions in this strategic region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024