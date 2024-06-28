Missile Onslaught in Red Sea Targets Crucial Shipping Routes

A ship navigating the Red Sea came under repeated missile fire on Friday, in what authorities suspect was an attack orchestrated by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKTMO) center reported that five missiles landed near the vessel off the rebel-controlled port of Hodeida, without causing damage.

While the Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility, it often takes hours or days before they acknowledge such assaults. Historically, the Houthis have targeted over 60 vessels using missiles and drones, resulting in four sailor fatalities and the loss of three ships since November. These attacks, the Houthis argue, are aimed at ships connected to Israel, the United States, or Britain, although many affected vessels had no ties to these nations.

The US military's Central Command confirmed the destruction of a Houthi radar site. Wednesday saw another suspected Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden, and a subsequent Houthi assault was reported on Thursday in the Red Sea. Despite these claims, the rebels' operations have often targeted unrelated maritime traffic, escalating tensions in this strategic region.

