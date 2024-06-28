Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges NEET Exemption Amid Political Clash
The Tamil Nadu Assembly swiftly passed a resolution urging the central government to exempt the state from NEET, and allow admission to medical courses based on Plus Two exam marks. Amidst BJP's opposition and walkout, Chief Minister Stalin described the test as discriminatory, while AIADMK labelled the move as political drama.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday passed a resolution urging the Centre to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow admissions to medical courses based on Plus Two exam marks. The resolution was unanimously adopted despite opposition from the BJP, which staged a walkout.
Chief Minister M K Stalin led the resolution, arguing that NEET was discriminatory and deprived rural and poor students of access to medical education. The resolution called for amending the National Medical Commission Act to abolish NEET, citing irregularities and mounting opposition from various states.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the move as political drama, accusing the DMK government of failing to take concrete steps to abolish NEET. BJP leader Nainar Nagendran defended NEET, highlighting the benefits and existing reservations for state school students. The debate continues as the resolution now awaits the Centre's response.
