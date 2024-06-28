Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges NEET Exemption Amid Political Clash

The Tamil Nadu Assembly swiftly passed a resolution urging the central government to exempt the state from NEET, and allow admission to medical courses based on Plus Two exam marks. Amidst BJP's opposition and walkout, Chief Minister Stalin described the test as discriminatory, while AIADMK labelled the move as political drama.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:20 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Urges NEET Exemption Amid Political Clash
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday passed a resolution urging the Centre to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and allow admissions to medical courses based on Plus Two exam marks. The resolution was unanimously adopted despite opposition from the BJP, which staged a walkout.

Chief Minister M K Stalin led the resolution, arguing that NEET was discriminatory and deprived rural and poor students of access to medical education. The resolution called for amending the National Medical Commission Act to abolish NEET, citing irregularities and mounting opposition from various states.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the move as political drama, accusing the DMK government of failing to take concrete steps to abolish NEET. BJP leader Nainar Nagendran defended NEET, highlighting the benefits and existing reservations for state school students. The debate continues as the resolution now awaits the Centre's response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024