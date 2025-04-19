Candlelight Vigil: AIADMK's Stance on NEET in Tamil Nadu

A candlelight vigil organized by Tamil Nadu's opposition party, AIADMK, paid tribute to medical aspirants who allegedly died by suicide due to pressures from NEET. Party leaders, including MLAs and former ministers, led widespread protests across the state.

The protests targeted the ruling DMK, which had promised to abolish the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) before the 2021 assembly elections, a promise yet unfulfilled according to AIADMK.

Held in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, and Cuddalore, the demonstrations amplified the call for Tamil Nadu's exemption from NEET, with the DMK, AIADMK, and other political entities, excluding BJP, rallying against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)