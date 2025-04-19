Left Menu

Candlelight Vigil: AIADMK's Stance on NEET in Tamil Nadu

The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu conducted a candlelight vigil in memory of medical aspirants who allegedly died by suicide over NEET. The protest criticized the ruling DMK for not fulfilling its promise to cancel NEET, citing student suicides linked to exam stresses.

Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:57 IST
A candlelight vigil organized by Tamil Nadu's opposition party, AIADMK, paid tribute to medical aspirants who allegedly died by suicide due to pressures from NEET. Party leaders, including MLAs and former ministers, led widespread protests across the state.

The protests targeted the ruling DMK, which had promised to abolish the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) before the 2021 assembly elections, a promise yet unfulfilled according to AIADMK.

Held in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram, and Cuddalore, the demonstrations amplified the call for Tamil Nadu's exemption from NEET, with the DMK, AIADMK, and other political entities, excluding BJP, rallying against it.

