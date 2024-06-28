Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Extends Interim Relief for Ex-CM Yediyurappa in Sexual Assault Case

The Karnataka High Court extended the interim order preventing the CID from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a sexual assault case. The prosecution was granted additional time to file objections, while Yediyurappa pledges to fight the charges legally.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:10 IST
The Karnataka High Court on Friday extended by two weeks its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The extension is granted in connection with a case registered against the BJP leader under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit continued its June 14 order, allowing the prosecution more time to file objections against Yediyurappa's petition seeking to quash the charges. The Special Public Prosecutor requested additional time to present objections, noting that a chargesheet had already been filed.

Yediyurappa is implicated along with three aides, following a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged assault during a February meeting. Arrest warrants were previously issued, but the High Court's order remains protective until the next hearing, despite intense scrutiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

