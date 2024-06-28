Karnataka High Court Extends Interim Relief for Ex-CM Yediyurappa in Sexual Assault Case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday extended by two weeks its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The extension is granted in connection with a case registered against the BJP leader under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit continued its June 14 order, allowing the prosecution more time to file objections against Yediyurappa's petition seeking to quash the charges. The Special Public Prosecutor requested additional time to present objections, noting that a chargesheet had already been filed.

Yediyurappa is implicated along with three aides, following a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged assault during a February meeting. Arrest warrants were previously issued, but the High Court's order remains protective until the next hearing, despite intense scrutiny.

