Suspicious Death of 21-Year-Old Woman in Dausa Sparks Dowry Death Probe

A 21-year-old married woman, Sunita Devi, has died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The police reported that her in-laws performed her last rites without informing her parents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Uday Singh Meena stated that five people, including the victim's husband and in-laws, have been charged under sections 304B (dowry death) and 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code. Upon the arrival of Sunita's parents, the funeral pyre was already burning, and her in-laws had fled the scene.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has gathered evidence, and efforts are being made to arrest the accused. The investigation is continuing.

