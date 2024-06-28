Left Menu

Suspicious Death of 21-Year-Old Woman in Dausa Sparks Dowry Death Probe

A 21-year-old married woman, Sunita Devi, died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Her in-laws performed her last rites without informing her parents. Police have booked five people, including her husband, under sections 304B and 498A of the IPC. Investigations are ongoing to arrest the accused.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:02 IST
Suspicious Death of 21-Year-Old Woman in Dausa Sparks Dowry Death Probe
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old married woman, Sunita Devi, has died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The police reported that her in-laws performed her last rites without informing her parents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Uday Singh Meena stated that five people, including the victim's husband and in-laws, have been charged under sections 304B (dowry death) and 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code. Upon the arrival of Sunita's parents, the funeral pyre was already burning, and her in-laws had fled the scene.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has gathered evidence, and efforts are being made to arrest the accused. The investigation is continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024