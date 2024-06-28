Left Menu

Hemant Soren Released on Bail, Former Jharkhand CM Claims 'False Implication'

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was released on bail in a money laundering case after the state high court found no likelihood of him committing an offence on bail. Soren claimed he was falsely implicated and vowed to continue his political battle.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:11 IST
Hemant Soren Released on Bail, Former Jharkhand CM Claims 'False Implication'
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren walked free on Friday after being granted bail by the state high court in a money laundering case. The court observed that Soren was not guilty and there was no likelihood of him committing an offence while on bail.

Soren, who serves as the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had been in custody since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with the illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land. The court had reserved its verdict on his bail plea on June 13.

The court's 55-page order, delivered by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, directed Soren's release upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties. Chief Ministers from Jharkhand and West Bengal, along with Soren's legislative wife Kalpana Soren, welcomed the ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024