Hemant Soren Released on Bail, Former Jharkhand CM Claims 'False Implication'
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was released on bail in a money laundering case after the state high court found no likelihood of him committing an offence on bail. Soren claimed he was falsely implicated and vowed to continue his political battle.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren walked free on Friday after being granted bail by the state high court in a money laundering case. The court observed that Soren was not guilty and there was no likelihood of him committing an offence while on bail.
Soren, who serves as the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had been in custody since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with the illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land. The court had reserved its verdict on his bail plea on June 13.
The court's 55-page order, delivered by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, directed Soren's release upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties. Chief Ministers from Jharkhand and West Bengal, along with Soren's legislative wife Kalpana Soren, welcomed the ruling.
