New Laws Mock Indian Constitution, Assert Activists

Activists Teesta Setalvad, Vrinda Grover, and Vijay Hiremath criticized three new laws replacing British-era legislation, claiming they undermine the Indian Constitution. These laws include Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023. Critics argue the laws were passed without adequate consultation and entail repressive provisions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:26 IST
Three new laws set to replace British-era legislation nationwide from July 1 have sparked controversy, with activists labeling them a ''mockery of the Indian Constitution.''

Known as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, the laws will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Speaking at an event titled 'India's New Criminal Laws: Reform or Repression?', civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad argued the laws undermine the Constitution's sovereignty and lack necessary detailed consultation. She claimed they reintroduce provisions amended after human rights movements under the guise of decolonization.

Other speakers at the event, Vrinda Grover and Vijay Hiremath, echoed Setalvad's concerns. Grover warned of the ''routinisation of extraordinary provisions,'' pointing out that some safeguards in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) would be lost. Hiremath described the new laws as more draconian than the current legislation.

