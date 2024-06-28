AAP Blames BJP for Delhi Airport Collapse, Demands Justice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government, alleging corruption behind the collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1. The tragic incident, which claimed the life of a cab driver and injured six others, drew calls for a comprehensive CBI investigation into infrastructure projects.

Senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah, in a heated press conference, labeled the incident as more than an accident, suggesting it was a consequence of 'reckless' political gains. Shah criticized the premature inauguration of the terminal by PM Narendra Modi and highlighted similar past incidents to underscore a pattern of negligence.

Shah demanded the central government provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the deceased's family and Rs 50 lakh to the injured, pushing for accountability and systemic change in how infrastructure projects are handled across the country.

