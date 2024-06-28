Left Menu

AAP Blames BJP for Delhi Airport Collapse, Demands Justice

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP-led central government of corruption following a fatal collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1. A cab driver died, and six others were injured. AAP demands a CBI investigation into infrastructure projects and significant compensation for the victims' families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:46 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government, alleging corruption behind the collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1. The tragic incident, which claimed the life of a cab driver and injured six others, drew calls for a comprehensive CBI investigation into infrastructure projects.

Senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah, in a heated press conference, labeled the incident as more than an accident, suggesting it was a consequence of 'reckless' political gains. Shah criticized the premature inauguration of the terminal by PM Narendra Modi and highlighted similar past incidents to underscore a pattern of negligence.

Shah demanded the central government provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the deceased's family and Rs 50 lakh to the injured, pushing for accountability and systemic change in how infrastructure projects are handled across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

