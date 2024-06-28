Mechanic Beaten to Death at Kolkata Hostel Over Phone Theft Suspicion

A 47-year-old mechanic was allegedly beaten to death at a state-run student hostel in Kolkata's Bowbazar area on Friday, according to police sources.

The victim, Irshad, who worked at an electronics shop in Chandni Chowk, had initially visited the hostel to repair a television. Following the recent disappearance of mobile phones, he was summoned again on suspicion of theft, police reported.

Upon his arrival, Irshad was accused, tied up, and beaten, his family claimed. A relative mentioned that Irshad had contacted them from the hostel and stated that the students, after accusing him of theft, were demanding money. Later, he was admitted to a state-run hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon, according to a doctor.

Police have detained 15 individuals related to the case and are continuing their investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)