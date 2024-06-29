Left Menu

Julian Assange: A Triumphant Return to Australia After Legal Battle

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has returned to Australia as a free man after negotiating a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department. The resolution concluded years of legal and diplomatic wrangling involving his extradition. Assange undertakes to enjoy simple pleasures as he looks toward his future.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:06 IST
Julian Assange
  • Country:
  • United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has returned to Australia as a free man, having struck a plea deal to resolve charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department. The agreement marks the end to an intense legal saga that highlighted issues of press freedom and national security across three presidential administrations and multiple continents.

After lengthy negotiations, including proposals and counterproposals, the Justice Department offered a deal that allowed Assange to plead guilty outside the United States, with the Northern Mariana Islands serving as the site. This innovative solution addressed the complex legal and extradition challenges at hand.

Finally, Assange arrived back in Australia, greeted by supporters and family. Although he faces an uncertain future, his immediate plans include enjoying life's simple pleasures, such as swimming in the ocean and savoring real food. The White House has dismissed the possibility of a presidential pardon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

