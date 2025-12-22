Veteran Wisdom Powers Australia's Ashes Triumph

Australia's cricket team triumphed over England to secure the Ashes series after achieving an 82-run win in the third Test in Adelaide. Mitchell Starc, the fast bowler, cited the team's rich experience as a stabilizing factor during injury-induced challenges.

Despite injuries to Captain Pat Cummins and paceman Josh Hazlewood, Australia's depth of experience allowed them to maintain focus and poise, as reported by Starc. He noted the significance of the team's ability to learn from both prosperous and challenging times, offering younger players the freedom to express themselves.

Starc stood out, leading the bowling attack in Cummins and Hazlewood's absence, taking 22 wickets in the first three Tests. Highlighting his retirement from Twenty20 to focus on Test cricket, Starc expressed satisfaction with his physical conditioning and the support from his team and trainers.

