Pakistani Court Orders PM to Rein in Intelligence Agencies from Influencing Judges

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan's top court has directed the Prime Minister's Office to curb intelligence agencies, including the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), from engaging with judges to secure favorable verdicts.

The directive follows accusations from several judges, claiming entities like ISI and Military Intelligence (MI) have been coercing them for specific rulings, particularly in cases involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party associates.

The Lahore High Court emphasized that the Prime Minister bears responsibility for the actions of these intelligence agencies, mandating strict instructions to prevent future interactions with the judiciary. Failure to comply will result in personal accountability and possible contempt proceedings against police chiefs.

