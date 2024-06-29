Left Menu

Pakistani Court Orders PM to Rein in Intelligence Agencies from Influencing Judges

A top Pakistani court has instructed the Prime Minister's Office to prevent intelligence agencies from approaching judges for favorable verdicts. This directive comes after several judges accused agencies like ISI of pressuring them. The court emphasized that the Prime Minister is responsible for the actions of these agencies.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:19 IST
Pakistani Court Orders PM to Rein in Intelligence Agencies from Influencing Judges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan's top court has directed the Prime Minister's Office to curb intelligence agencies, including the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), from engaging with judges to secure favorable verdicts.

The directive follows accusations from several judges, claiming entities like ISI and Military Intelligence (MI) have been coercing them for specific rulings, particularly in cases involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party associates.

The Lahore High Court emphasized that the Prime Minister bears responsibility for the actions of these intelligence agencies, mandating strict instructions to prevent future interactions with the judiciary. Failure to comply will result in personal accountability and possible contempt proceedings against police chiefs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024