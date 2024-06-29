Tragic Fatalities Over Mobile Phone Thefts in Kolkata

A man was reportedly beaten to death in Salt Lake late Saturday for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, marking the second fatal incident linked to mobile theft in Kolkata within 24 hours, according to police.

Three individuals have been detained in connection with the Salt Lake case, which occurred shortly after midnight in the Polenite area. The deceased, identified as Prasen Mondal, was pronounced 'brought dead' upon arrival at the hospital, a police officer confirmed.

'We are questioning the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway,' the officer added. Just a day earlier, another man was allegedly murdered over a similar suspicion at a state-run hostel in Kolkata. In that case, 14 people were arrested following the death of Irshad Alam, a 37-year-old mechanic from Belgachia.

