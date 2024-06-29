Left Menu

Tragic Fatalities Over Mobile Phone Thefts in Kolkata

A man was beaten to death in Salt Lake for alleged mobile phone theft, just a day after another similar fatal incident in Kolkata. Three people have been arrested in connection with the Salt Lake case. Police are conducting further investigations into both incidents.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:30 IST
Tragic Fatalities Over Mobile Phone Thefts in Kolkata
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A man was reportedly beaten to death in Salt Lake late Saturday for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, marking the second fatal incident linked to mobile theft in Kolkata within 24 hours, according to police.

Three individuals have been detained in connection with the Salt Lake case, which occurred shortly after midnight in the Polenite area. The deceased, identified as Prasen Mondal, was pronounced 'brought dead' upon arrival at the hospital, a police officer confirmed.

'We are questioning the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway,' the officer added. Just a day earlier, another man was allegedly murdered over a similar suspicion at a state-run hostel in Kolkata. In that case, 14 people were arrested following the death of Irshad Alam, a 37-year-old mechanic from Belgachia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024