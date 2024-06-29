CBI Raids Uncover Massive Corruption at Mumbai Passport Seva Kendras
The CBI conducted multiple searches in Mumbai and Nagpur, revealing significant corruption at two Passport Seva Kendra centres. The agency's surprise checks led to the detection of large-scale corruption, resulting in the registration of several FIRs.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted extensive searches in Mumbai and Nagpur on Saturday, uncovering substantial corruption at two Passport Seva Kendra centres in Mumbai, according to officials.
During a joint surprise check, the agency identified 'large-scale corruption' at these centers, sources revealed.
In the aftermath, the CBI has registered several First Information Reports (FIRs) in relation to the case, officials confirmed.
