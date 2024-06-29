CBI Raids Uncover Massive Corruption at Mumbai Passport Seva Kendras

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted extensive searches in Mumbai and Nagpur on Saturday, uncovering substantial corruption at two Passport Seva Kendra centres in Mumbai, according to officials.

During a joint surprise check, the agency identified 'large-scale corruption' at these centers, sources revealed.

In the aftermath, the CBI has registered several First Information Reports (FIRs) in relation to the case, officials confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)