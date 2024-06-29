Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Urges Against Mob Justice Amid Rising Fatal Assaults

A senior Trinamool Congress minister has urged the public to rely on the police for justice rather than taking the law into their own hands, following two consecutive fatal assaults in Kolkata over mobile phone theft accusations. Concerns were raised by various political figures about the state’s law and order situation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:00 IST
Trinamool Congress Urges Against Mob Justice Amid Rising Fatal Assaults
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A senior Trinamool Congress minister on Saturday appealed to the public to refrain from resorting to vigilante justice and instead file complaints with the police.

The appeal follows a disturbing trend in Kolkata, where two youths were beaten to death over mobile phone theft accusations on successive days.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Firhad Hakim stressed the need for mass counselling to counteract mass hysteria and underscored the media's role in sensitising the public.

Hakim warned that taking the law into one's own hands could lead to uncontrollable situations. He urged anyone with complaints to approach the police rather than resorting to violence.

The latest incident involved a man who was allegedly beaten to death in the Salt Lake area for suspected mobile phone theft, hours after a similar fatal assault occurred in Bowbazar.

Criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government followed, with BJP and WBPCC leaders alleging a loss of control over law and order and calling for more proactive policing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024