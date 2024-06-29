Trinamool Congress Urges Against Mob Justice Amid Rising Fatal Assaults

A senior Trinamool Congress minister on Saturday appealed to the public to refrain from resorting to vigilante justice and instead file complaints with the police.

The appeal follows a disturbing trend in Kolkata, where two youths were beaten to death over mobile phone theft accusations on successive days.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Firhad Hakim stressed the need for mass counselling to counteract mass hysteria and underscored the media's role in sensitising the public.

Hakim warned that taking the law into one's own hands could lead to uncontrollable situations. He urged anyone with complaints to approach the police rather than resorting to violence.

The latest incident involved a man who was allegedly beaten to death in the Salt Lake area for suspected mobile phone theft, hours after a similar fatal assault occurred in Bowbazar.

Criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government followed, with BJP and WBPCC leaders alleging a loss of control over law and order and calling for more proactive policing.

