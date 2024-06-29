Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Family of Three in Satna District

A couple and their 10-year-old son were killed in an accident involving an iron rod-laden truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district. The truck hit their car, tipping over and crushing it. Their 8-year-old daughter survived but is in trauma. The father was an employee of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, a couple and their 10-year-old son lost their lives when a truck carrying iron rods tilted sideways and crushed their car, authorities reported. The heartrending incident occurred near Rangla village on the Satna-Maihar Road.

According to Uchehra police station in-charge Satish Mishra, the truck collided with the car and subsequently tipped over, fatally smashing it. Kuldeep Dwivedi, aged 38, his wife Ruchi, 35, and their 10-year-old son Gopal were pronounced dead following the crash. Their 8-year-old daughter, the sole survivor, is reportedly in severe trauma.

The police revealed that Kuldeep Dwivedi was employed with a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh and was en route to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. The incident has left the community in deep sorrow as they grapple with the sudden loss.

