Nepali Family Tragedy: Vacation Ends in Terror at Pahalgam

The serenity of Pahalgam, often dubbed 'Mini-Switzerland of India', was shattered as 27-year-old Nepali citizen Sudip Neupane was killed in a terrorist attack. While on a family vacation, Sudip, his mother, sister, and brother-in-law faced terror when assailants opened fire, leaving Sudip fatally wounded.

The tragedy struck Sudip's family hard, who are in a state of shock and mourning. The elderly grandparents, dwelling in the elder's ancestral home, were visibly distraught upon receiving the devastating news. 'He was asked if he was Muslim or Hindu,' Sudip's grandfather recounted, 'and upon his response, he was shot.'

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, confirmed the attack's fatality and injury toll on Sudip's mother. Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed condolences with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming their solidarity against terrorism while the bereaved family seeks compensation and improved security measures for future travelers.

