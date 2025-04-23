Left Menu

Nepali Family Tragedy: Vacation Ends in Terror at Pahalgam

In the serene backdrop of Pahalgam, Jammu-Kashmir, 27-year-old Sudip Neupane fell victim to a terror attack, leaving his family in despair. The incident highlights the volatile nature of the region and the need for strengthened security. The Nepali government emphasizes solidarity with India in combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:24 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to victims of terror attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The serenity of Pahalgam, often dubbed 'Mini-Switzerland of India', was shattered as 27-year-old Nepali citizen Sudip Neupane was killed in a terrorist attack. While on a family vacation, Sudip, his mother, sister, and brother-in-law faced terror when assailants opened fire, leaving Sudip fatally wounded.

The tragedy struck Sudip's family hard, who are in a state of shock and mourning. The elderly grandparents, dwelling in the elder's ancestral home, were visibly distraught upon receiving the devastating news. 'He was asked if he was Muslim or Hindu,' Sudip's grandfather recounted, 'and upon his response, he was shot.'

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, confirmed the attack's fatality and injury toll on Sudip's mother. Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed condolences with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming their solidarity against terrorism while the bereaved family seeks compensation and improved security measures for future travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

