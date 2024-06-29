Left Menu

Class 9 Student Arrested for Stabbing Classmate in Odisha School

A class 9 student in Odisha's Ganjam district was arrested for allegedly stabbing a classmate inside their school classroom. After being apprehended, it was revealed the attack, initially suspected to be romantically motivated, was due to sudden provocation.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 29-06-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 19:07 IST
Class 9 Student Arrested for Stabbing Classmate in Odisha School
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A class 9 student was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly stabbing his classmate in a school classroom, police confirmed.

The incident occurred at Raghunath High School in Ramchandrapur on Friday morning. The arrest followed on Saturday, after headmaster Raghunath Moharana lodged a complaint, informed Ajay Kumar Swain, inspector in-charge at Patapur police station.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where medical officials have reported his condition as stable. The accused teenager, who had concealed the knife in his school bag, initiated the attack during a teacher's absence in the classroom. Initial speculations suggested a romantic motive, but further investigation revealed it was triggered by a sudden provocation among students, added the inspector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024