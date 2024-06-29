Class 9 Student Arrested for Stabbing Classmate in Odisha School

A class 9 student was arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly stabbing his classmate in a school classroom, police confirmed.

The incident occurred at Raghunath High School in Ramchandrapur on Friday morning. The arrest followed on Saturday, after headmaster Raghunath Moharana lodged a complaint, informed Ajay Kumar Swain, inspector in-charge at Patapur police station.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where medical officials have reported his condition as stable. The accused teenager, who had concealed the knife in his school bag, initiated the attack during a teacher's absence in the classroom. Initial speculations suggested a romantic motive, but further investigation revealed it was triggered by a sudden provocation among students, added the inspector.

