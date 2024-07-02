Left Menu

Family Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Rajasthan

A fatal clash between two groups of a family over a land dispute occurred in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, resulting in two deaths and three injuries. Three suspects have been detained.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a man and his son were allegedly killed during a violent clash between two groups of a family over a land dispute on Tuesday, authorities reported.

Three individuals, including a woman, sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, confirmed Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhunjhunu Rajarshi Raj Varma.

According to SP Varma, the conflict erupted over a contentious piece of land, resulting in the deaths of Sonu (21) and his father Babu Lal (50). Sonu died instantly, while Babu Lal succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital. Law enforcement has detained three suspects in connection to the incident.

