Family Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Rajasthan

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a man and his son were allegedly killed during a violent clash between two groups of a family over a land dispute on Tuesday, authorities reported.

Three individuals, including a woman, sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, confirmed Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhunjhunu Rajarshi Raj Varma.

According to SP Varma, the conflict erupted over a contentious piece of land, resulting in the deaths of Sonu (21) and his father Babu Lal (50). Sonu died instantly, while Babu Lal succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital. Law enforcement has detained three suspects in connection to the incident.

