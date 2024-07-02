US Tightens Trade Restrictions: Six Companies Added to Blacklist
The United States has imposed trade restrictions on six companies, citing connections with China's military training programs. The affected firms are based in China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. This move aims to curb the training of military forces in China.
The United States added six companies to its trade restriction list on Tuesday, including four for their links to the training of China's military forces, according to a government posting.
Two of the companies are in China, one in South Africa, two in the United Arab Emirates and one in the United Kingdom.
