Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Up FDA's Rejection of Flavored Vape Products

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the FDA's appeal regarding its rejection of flavored vape products from Triton Distribution and Vapetasia LLC. The lower court had deemed the FDA's process arbitrary. This case hinges on the FDA's procedures and the health risks posed by such products to the youth.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:58 IST
Supreme Court Takes Up FDA's Rejection of Flavored Vape Products
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to hear the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's defense of the agency's rejection of applications by two companies to sell flavored vape products that it has determined pose health risks for young consumers. The justices took up the FDA's appeal filed after a lower court ruled that the agency had failed to follow proper legal procedures under federal law when it denied the applications to bring their nicotine-containing products to market.

The Supreme Court is due to hear the case in its next term, which begins in October. Two e-cigarette liquid makers, Triton Distribution and Vapetasia LLC, filed FDA applications in 2020 for products with flavors such as sour grape, pink lemonade and crème brulee, and names including "Jimmy The Juice Man Strawberry Astronaut" and "Suicide Bunny Bunny Season."

An FDA rule that took effect in 2016 deemed e-cigarettes to be tobacco products, like traditional cigarettes, subject to agency review under a 2009 federal law called the Tobacco Control Act, and said manufacturers of the products would need to apply for approval to continue selling them. Although the agency maintains that it has not categorically banned flavored e-cigarette products, companies seeking the agency's approval must clear a high legal bar since such products pose a "known and substantial risk to youth," the FDA said in a court filing.

For regulatory approval, companies must show, among other things, that their marketing would be "appropriate for the protection of the public health." The FDA rejected the applications by the two companies, along with more than one million other products, according to court records. The FDA has approved only 27 e-cigarette products, all tobacco or menthol flavored.

Triton and Vapetasia in 2021 asked the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the FDA's denial of their applications. In January, the full slate of 5th Circuit judges ruled 10-6 that the FDA had been arbitrary and capricious, in violation of a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act, by denying the applications without considering plans by the companies to prevent underage access and use.

Judge Andrew Oldham, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, wrote in the ruling that the FDA had first asked e-cigarette companies for detailed plans about how they would market their products to prevent abuse by youth, saying those plans were crucial, but then denied their applications without looking at them. Oldham said that fell short of the agency's obligation to "turn square corners," or deal straightforwardly with companies.

Eric Heyer, an attorney for Triton, said the company "looks forward to having the Supreme Court review FDA's surprise, after-the-fact imposition of new study requirements and failure to follow its own guidance for applicants." The 5th Circuit ruling created a split with other federal appellate courts that have reached conflicting conclusions on the issue, and prompted the FDA's appeal to the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024