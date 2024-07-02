Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Demand Justice Amid Sri Lankan Navy Controversy

Fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu demand an impartial inquiry after Nagapattinam fishermen were charged with causing the death of a Sri Lankan Navy sailor. The incident has sparked calls for government intervention to ensure the safe return of the fishermen and prevent future arrests.

Fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu have expressed shock and demanded an impartial inquiry after Nagapattinam fishermen were charged with causing the death of a Sri Lankan Navy sailor. The incident occurred during the apprehension of the fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities.

A senior Fisheries department official revealed that discussions are ongoing at the embassy level to ascertain the facts. Both state and Central governments are actively involved in addressing the fishermen's case.

K Bharati, president of Neithal Makkal Katchi, stated that Tamil Nadu fishermen are non-violent and that the mechanised vessel involved was not capable of causing the death. He urged the Central government to form an independent committee to investigate the incident and ensure the safe return of the fishermen.

The ten fishermen, who were arrested near Delft Island, have also requested the intervention of the Centre and state government to prevent future arrests and safeguard their fishing rights. The fishermen's association has submitted a representation seeking the dropping of charges and safe repatriation.

