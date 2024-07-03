Left Menu

Four Arrested for Assaulting Couple in Alleged Affair

In Jharkhand's Garwah district, four people were arrested for allegedly beating up a couple caught in an extra-marital relationship. The police said the villagers tied and thrashed the man and woman, who were later allowed to leave with the consent of their families.

PTI | Garwah | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:51 IST
In a disturbing incident from Jharkhand's Garwah district, four individuals have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a couple involved in an extra-marital relationship, as per police reports on Wednesday.

The man, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly found in a compromising position with the woman when villagers intervened. They tied up the man's hands and legs before physically assaulting both individuals on Monday night.

The woman's husband was not present at the scene during the confrontation. According to Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Panday, four relatives of the woman were arrested on Tuesday and have been remanded to judicial custody. The villagers had been monitoring the woman's house and informed their respective families after catching them together, ultimately deciding to let both leave with family consent.

