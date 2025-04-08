Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Close In on Suspect in Shocking Public Assault Case

Bengaluru police are closing in on a suspect in a sexual assault incident that took place on a public street and was widely shared online. Authorities have identified the individual who posted the video and assure that the accused will soon be apprehended amidst ongoing investigations.

Updated: 08-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:11 IST
Sarah Fathima, DCP South East Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bengaluru police are swiftly advancing their investigation into a harrowing sexual assault case, as authorities identify the individual responsible for sharing footage of the crime online. The accused will be arrested shortly, assured Sarah Fathima, DCP South East Bengaluru, as the force takes action to bring justice in this disturbing incident.

The assault occurred in the early hours of April 3 near Sadduguntepalya, with the crime captured on CCTV, inciting public outrage. On receiving the footage, police promptly registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Currently, five dedicated teams are diligently working to pinpoint the accused, while the victim has been provided support.

Following attention from the Karnataka State Women Commission and the National Commission for Women, authorities are under pressure to resolve the case quickly. The incident happened in Bharti Layout near BTM Layout, where the victim was accosted and harassed. Both commissions demand expedited investigations and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

