BRS MLA Booked Under New Law for Obstructing Collector

A case was registered against BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy for allegedly obstructing the District Collector and other officials in Karimnagar district. He became the first public representative in the state to be booked under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law.

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:30 IST
Kaushik Reddy
A case was registered against BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy for allegedly obstructing the District Collector and other government officials from performing their duties in Karimnagar district, police reported on Wednesday.

The MLA from the Huzurabad constituency was booked under the newly enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), becoming the first public representative in the state to face charges under this law. Reddy staged a protest during the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting, reportedly restraining District Collector Pamela Sathpathy and others from discharging their duties.

According to a police official, Reddy sat on the floor demanding immediate action against an official, obstructing the Collector as she was about to leave the conference hall. Dissatisfied with her response, he continued his protest. A formal complaint by ZP Chief Executive Officer Srinivas led to Reddy's booking under Section 221 (obstruction of public servant) and Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of BNS.

BRS leader and former Telangana Minister T Harish Rao condemned the criminal case against Reddy, asserting that the BRS party would not be intimidated by such actions and would continue to fight legally on behalf of the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

