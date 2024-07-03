Ex-Army Deserter Nabbed in Job Scam: Rs 29 Lakh Cheat Exposed

In a collaborative effort between military intelligence and the Pune police, a 39-year-old former Army member, Sandip Gurav, has been apprehended for allegedly deceiving three young individuals out of Rs 29 lakh under the pretense of securing them jobs at a military hospital.

According to the authorities, Gurav, who deserted the Army, promised the victims positions as medical assistants at the Military Hospital, Kirkee, Pune in 2020 and even provided them with counterfeit appointment letters. The scam came to light when the victims, including relatives of the complainant Satappa Wagre, discovered the letters were fake.

Further investigations revealed that Gurav demanded Rs 36 lakh for the job placements, of which Rs 29.10 lakh was transferred to him via bank transactions. The operation to capture Gurav was executed by the Southern Command's Military Intelligence and Khadki police station, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb such fraudulent activities.

