Rajya Sabha to Discuss Mechanisms to Prevent Stampedes After Hathras Tragedy

The Rajya Sabha plans to deliberate on preventive measures following the tragic stampede in Hathras, which resulted in 121 fatalities, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced on Wednesday.

Members of the House stood in silence to honor the victims and discussed the need for a structured mechanism to manage large gatherings.

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge suggested that a law should be enacted to regulate such events, highlighting existing legislation in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

He also called for a statement from either Home Minister Amit Shah or Leader of the House J P Nadda regarding the incident.

Following the adoption of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, with dates for the next session to be announced later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)