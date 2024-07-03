Rajya Sabha to Discuss Mechanisms to Prevent Stampedes After Hathras Tragedy
In light of the recent stampede in Hathras that claimed 121 lives, the Rajya Sabha will discuss implementing a mechanism to prevent such incidents. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for structured deliberations. Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge advocated for laws to regulate large gatherings.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha plans to deliberate on preventive measures following the tragic stampede in Hathras, which resulted in 121 fatalities, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced on Wednesday.
Members of the House stood in silence to honor the victims and discussed the need for a structured mechanism to manage large gatherings.
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge suggested that a law should be enacted to regulate such events, highlighting existing legislation in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
He also called for a statement from either Home Minister Amit Shah or Leader of the House J P Nadda regarding the incident.
Following the adoption of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, with dates for the next session to be announced later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti Choudhry quit; send resignation letters to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Mallikarjun Kharge Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Rahul Gandhi
Relocate statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, other national leaders to original locations: Mallikarjun Kharge to LS Speaker, RS Chairman.
Removal of statues arbitrarily, without consultation, violates basic spirit of our democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge to LS Speaker, RS Chairman.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman on shifting of statues in Parliament.