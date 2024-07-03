Activist Medha Patkar's Imprisonment Sparks Outcry: AIKS Condemns Defamation Ruling
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has condemned the five-month imprisonment of activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. AIKS claims the ruling is unjust and is a misuse of power by corporate forces, urging solidarity against the BJP-led government's actions.
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has expressed deep concern and dismay over the five-month imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine imposed on activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
AIKS has termed the punishment as a mockery of justice, attributing it to fabricated materials while criticizing the misuse of power by corporate forces. They emphasized solidarity with Patkar, calling on people to expose the corporate entities and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre for suppressing voices protecting the poor's livelihood rights.
The defamation case, which originated in Ahmedabad in 2001 and was later moved to Delhi by the Supreme Court, stems from Saxena's opposition to Patkar's activism, including the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). AIKS condemned the BJP-led governments for failing to ensure justice and called for the rehabilitation and resettlement of victims affected by the Narmada project.
