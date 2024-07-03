Left Menu

Activist Medha Patkar's Imprisonment Sparks Outcry: AIKS Condemns Defamation Ruling

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has condemned the five-month imprisonment of activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. AIKS claims the ruling is unjust and is a misuse of power by corporate forces, urging solidarity against the BJP-led government's actions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:07 IST
Activist Medha Patkar's Imprisonment Sparks Outcry: AIKS Condemns Defamation Ruling
Medha Patkar
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has expressed deep concern and dismay over the five-month imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine imposed on activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

AIKS has termed the punishment as a mockery of justice, attributing it to fabricated materials while criticizing the misuse of power by corporate forces. They emphasized solidarity with Patkar, calling on people to expose the corporate entities and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre for suppressing voices protecting the poor's livelihood rights.

The defamation case, which originated in Ahmedabad in 2001 and was later moved to Delhi by the Supreme Court, stems from Saxena's opposition to Patkar's activism, including the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). AIKS condemned the BJP-led governments for failing to ensure justice and called for the rehabilitation and resettlement of victims affected by the Narmada project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024