Left Menu

Gujarat HC Orders Fresh Probe into Vadodara Boat Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court has rejected the state's inquiry report on the Vadodara boat tragedy that claimed 14 lives, ordering a fresh probe. The court criticized the report for protecting a former municipal commissioner who approved an unqualified firm's contract. A new report is to be submitted by July 12.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:34 IST
Gujarat HC Orders Fresh Probe into Vadodara Boat Tragedy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday rejected a state government inquiry report into a boat tragedy in Vadodara, ordering a fresh probe. The court noted the report absolves a former civic chief and questioned his decision to award the lakefront operation contract to an unqualified firm.

The HC criticized the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department for the report's preparation, coming nearly six months after the tragedy that claimed 14 lives. A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi is handling the suo motu PIL on the incident. The report suggested no wrongdoing by the former municipal commissioner who had approved the contract, leading the court to demand an impartial inquiry.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi admitted the report's language could have been better and accepted the need for a fresh probe. The court set July 12 for the new report's submission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024