Supreme Court Demands Bengal's Inquiry Report on BJP Leaders
The Supreme Court has requested the West Bengal government to provide an update on investigations involving BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh. The court granted interim protection until July 23. These cases, filed in 2020, highlight alleged political framing against these leaders ahead of the 2021 elections.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has directed the West Bengal government to report on the investigation status of criminal cases against BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh, and others. The directive, issued on Wednesday, mandates a comprehensive affidavit detailing the probe's progression.
The bench, consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, noted the longevity of these appeals, filed in 2020. It extended the interim relief for the accused until July 23. Justice Oka questioned the wisdom of transferring the investigation to CBI, questioning the possibility of a fair probe.
The cases, lodged across multiple police stations, involve allegations of political framing, especially against leaders like Arjun Singh, who faced 64 charges in 2019. The involved parties seek transparency and an unbiased investigation ahead of the looming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunil Jakhar Criticizes AAP Government Amid Jalandhar Blast Investigation
SC, however, says CBI probe will continue with regard to other aspects of appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in West Bengal.
Supreme Court Curtails CBI Probe on West Bengal Education Controversy
Supreme Court Overturns CBI Probe on West Bengal School Posts
IFC Board Approves Response to CAO Investigation of Bridge International Academies Investment