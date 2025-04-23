Supreme Court Demands Bengal's Inquiry Report on BJP Leaders

The Supreme Court has directed the West Bengal government to report on the investigation status of criminal cases against BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh, and others. The directive, issued on Wednesday, mandates a comprehensive affidavit detailing the probe's progression.

The bench, consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, noted the longevity of these appeals, filed in 2020. It extended the interim relief for the accused until July 23. Justice Oka questioned the wisdom of transferring the investigation to CBI, questioning the possibility of a fair probe.

The cases, lodged across multiple police stations, involve allegations of political framing, especially against leaders like Arjun Singh, who faced 64 charges in 2019. The involved parties seek transparency and an unbiased investigation ahead of the looming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)