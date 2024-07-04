Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Jabalpur

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three individuals in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, as reported by the local police. The incident occurred near Boharipar village when a pickup van overturned, trapping Neetu Rajak, her three-year-old daughter Krutika Rajak, and Shabuddin Mansoori under it. The trio was on their way to seek medical treatment for the little girl. City Superintendent of Police (Bargi) Sunil Nema confirmed the deaths on the spot and noted that a case has been registered while an investigation is underway. The bodies were extricated from under the vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination.

Local authorities emphasized the tragic loss and the need for stringent measures to prevent such accidents in the future. The community has been left in shock and mourning. The police are scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine any potential negligence or factors that led to this devastating outcome.

Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as part of the ongoing investigation. The safety of road users remains a top priority, with law enforcement planning to implement more rigorous checks to avert future tragedies.

