Left Menu

Hathras Stampede: All Victims Identified, Handed Over to Families

All victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, thanks to efforts led by District Magistrate Asish Kumar. The tragic event resulted in the deaths of 121 people, mostly women, after a satsang attracted a crowd far exceeding the permitted limit.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:37 IST
Hathras Stampede: All Victims Identified, Handed Over to Families
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

All victims of the tragic Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, District Magistrate Asish Kumar confirmed on Thursday. The devastating incident led to the deaths of 121 people, predominantly women, at a satsang led by self-styled godman Baba Bhole.

District Magistrate Kumar detailed that while three bodies remained unidentified as of Wednesday, two have since been identified. The last body was identified via a video call by the family in Aligarh hospital, who are now en route to the facility.

Officials revealed that the gathering far surpassed the authorized limit of 80,000 people, swelling to over 2.5 lakh attendees, leading to the unfortunate stampede.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024