Hathras Stampede: All Victims Identified, Handed Over to Families
All victims of the Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, thanks to efforts led by District Magistrate Asish Kumar. The tragic event resulted in the deaths of 121 people, mostly women, after a satsang attracted a crowd far exceeding the permitted limit.
All victims of the tragic Hathras stampede have been identified and handed over to their families, District Magistrate Asish Kumar confirmed on Thursday. The devastating incident led to the deaths of 121 people, predominantly women, at a satsang led by self-styled godman Baba Bhole.
District Magistrate Kumar detailed that while three bodies remained unidentified as of Wednesday, two have since been identified. The last body was identified via a video call by the family in Aligarh hospital, who are now en route to the facility.
Officials revealed that the gathering far surpassed the authorized limit of 80,000 people, swelling to over 2.5 lakh attendees, leading to the unfortunate stampede.
