Madras High Court Urges Swift Action on Online Drug Sale Policy

The Madras High Court has directed the Union government to expedite the finalization of the policy regarding the online sale of drugs, following a directive from the Delhi High Court. Until the policy is framed, the status quo will continue, with online sales allowed only through licensed druggists and chemists.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has issued a directive to the Union government to promptly finalize the policy concerning the online sale of drugs. This move follows a similar order from the Delhi High Court dated March 4, 2024.

A division bench, including Justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan, made this directive while disposing of appeals from Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and seven others against a 2018 order that prohibited online trading of drugs and cosmetics.

The court maintained that the status quo should continue until the policy is finalized, with online drug sales permitted only through licensed druggists and chemists. Violations will result in legal action. The policy is expected to have significant implications, requiring the Union government to consider various issues raised by drug companies, stakeholders, and the public.

