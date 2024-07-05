Tragic Fall: Worker Dies Setting Up Pandal in Bhiwandi

In a tragic incident in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra's Thane district, a worker lost his life while setting up a pandal at a local hotel. Identified as Naseem Mujib Khan, the victim fell from the scaffolding and was declared dead at the scene.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 5:30 PM at a hotel near Rajnoli Naka, raising serious concerns about worker safety protocols. According to police reports, the body was sent for post-mortem at a government hospital.

A case has been registered at Kongaon police station against the contractor responsible for the pandal setup. Authorities allege that the contractor neglected to provide essential safety gear and failed to implement precautionary measures, leading to the fatal accident.