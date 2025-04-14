Ambedkar's Legacy: A Battle of Ideals and Political Claims

On the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, political leaders across India engaged in a fierce debate over his legacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party, accusing them of harming the Constitution that Ambedkar had diligently crafted. Modi asserted that Ambedkar's principles guided India's pursuit of social justice and self-reliance.

In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of mere lip service to Ambedkar's vision. Kharge labeled the BJP-RSS as adversaries of the Dalit icon's ideals, reiterating the call for a caste survey to bolster social justice. Celebrations took place nationwide, with prominent leaders paying homage to Ambedkar's contributions.

Discourse around Ambedkar's influence intensified, with regional leaders and parties vying to align themselves with his ideals. In Telangana, the state government announced SC categorization; a move aimed at more equitable distribution of reservation benefits. Ambedkar, a staunch advocate for Dalits, continues to be a symbol of social reform and equality in India.

