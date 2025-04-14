Left Menu

Tragedy in Plateau: Unrelenting Violence in Nigeria's Middle Belt

At least 51 people were killed in Nigeria's Plateau state by gunmen in attacks described by residents and Amnesty International. This follows previous violent clashes and displacement of thousands. The attack, attributed to escalating farmer-herder tensions, highlights ongoing ethno-religious conflict exacerbated by climate change and land issues.

In a tragic turn of events, at least 51 individuals have been reported dead following an early morning assault by gunmen in Nigeria's northern Plateau state. This incident, which residents and Amnesty International have confirmed, comes just two weeks after another fatal clash in the region.

The recent surge in violence stems from entrenched tensions between farmers and cattle herders. Last week, the national emergency agency reported that 52 people had died and nearly 2,000 were displaced following consecutive days of attacks across Plateau, notorious for its history of inter-communal violence. On Monday, locals confirmed the recovery of 51 bodies in the villages of Zikke and Kimakpa, while several others sustained injuries.

The underlying cause of the recent attack remains unclear. Describing the situation, Joseph Chudu Yonkpa, a resident, revealed that mass burials were underway amid widespread outrage. Amnesty International has criticized the security negligence that permitted such atrocities, emphasizing the need for comprehensive investigations. Situated in Nigeria's Middle Belt, Plateau state is characterized by its diverse ethnic and religious composition, contributing to conflicts that claim numerous lives annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

