Javier Milei Appoints Federico Sturzenegger for Key Deregulation Role

Argentine President Javier Milei on Friday appointed Federico Sturzenegger as the minister of deregulation and transformation of the state, as revealed in an official gazette publication.

Sturzenegger, former central bank head under President Mauricio Macri from 2015 to 2018, will step into the newly created role amid economic turbulence driven by concerns over the country's financial health. This new ministry aims to restructure the national public administration in line with the process of reducing public expenditure, according to the decree.

Sturzenegger was a significant figure behind Milei's economic reform bill, particularly in the area of deregulation.