Left Menu

Javier Milei Appoints Federico Sturzenegger for Key Deregulation Role

Argentine President Javier Milei has appointed Federico Sturzenegger as the minister of deregulation and transformation of the state. Sturzenegger, previously head of the central bank, will assume his new role amid economic uncertainty. The new ministry aims to reduce public expenditure by reorganizing the national public administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:27 IST
Javier Milei Appoints Federico Sturzenegger for Key Deregulation Role
Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei on Friday appointed Federico Sturzenegger as the minister of deregulation and transformation of the state, as revealed in an official gazette publication.

Sturzenegger, former central bank head under President Mauricio Macri from 2015 to 2018, will step into the newly created role amid economic turbulence driven by concerns over the country's financial health. This new ministry aims to restructure the national public administration in line with the process of reducing public expenditure, according to the decree.

Sturzenegger was a significant figure behind Milei's economic reform bill, particularly in the area of deregulation.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024